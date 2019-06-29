Apergy (NYSE:APY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APY. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Apergy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.03 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

APY opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apergy by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,451 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apergy by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,701,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,681,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

