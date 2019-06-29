Analyzing OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Firsthand Technology Value Fund does not pay a dividend. OFS Capital pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 21.25% 10.84% 4.56% Firsthand Technology Value Fund 311.18% -2.77% -2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OFS Capital and Firsthand Technology Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFS Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given OFS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Volatility and Risk

OFS Capital has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $42.83 million 3.74 $9.57 million $1.38 8.70 Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.47 million 19.52 $19.87 million N/A N/A

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OFS Capital.

Summary

OFS Capital beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

