Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Target Price at $17.39

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIR. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 206,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 million, a PE ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 77.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

