Analysts Set First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT at $44.98

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 908,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.84 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $89,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter I. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $140,161.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

