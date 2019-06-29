Analysts Set Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $9.00

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Beacon Securities lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10,347.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

