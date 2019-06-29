Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $11.69

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 29,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $245,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,858 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,773. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

