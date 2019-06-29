Analysts Expect SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 167 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director George W. Carter acquired 1,500 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $26,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,334.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $55,393 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 12,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,957. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

