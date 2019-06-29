Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.80%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

