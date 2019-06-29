Analysts Expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roan Resources.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.68 million.

Separately, Imperial Capital cut Roan Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ROAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. Roan Resources has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.