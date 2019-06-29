Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 15,618 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $523,359.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $222,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2,807.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. 797,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,879. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.