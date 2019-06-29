Analysts Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. 744,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,717. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

