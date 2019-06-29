Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.42 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 356,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CECO Environmental by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

