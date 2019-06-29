Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post sales of $2.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $12.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 million to $27.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.53 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $89.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 2,507,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.14.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $66,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $91,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,298. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 779,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,269 shares in the last quarter. Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

