Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce sales of $24.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the highest is $35.09 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $92.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.31 million to $175.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $39.98 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 911.37% and a negative net margin of 214.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 493,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.78. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 181,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

