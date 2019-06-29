Analysts Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $81.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $325.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.10 million, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.84 million and a PE ratio of -282.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

