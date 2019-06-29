Analysts Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $435.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.92 million to $467.57 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $394.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

COLD remained flat at $$32.42 on Monday. 16,249,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,788. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,176,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,829,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,245,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,382,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,926,000 after purchasing an additional 336,919 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

