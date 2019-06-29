Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $207.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.89.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $184.28. 3,753,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.