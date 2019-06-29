Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,031,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 173,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,611,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

