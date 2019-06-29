American Lithium (CVE:LI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 255810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$13.20 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get American Lithium alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.