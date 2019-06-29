Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.95.

Shares of ALA opened at C$19.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$28.45.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

