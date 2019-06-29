Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of APT stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

