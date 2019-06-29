Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand in the North America On-Highway end market and price increase of certain products are the major drivers for Allison’s quarterly gains, which are expected to drive the rest of 2019 as well. For 2019, the company anticipates net sales of $2.58-$2.68 billion. Further, its increased focus toward electrification is likely to drive revenues. The recent electric powertrain launches and two acquisitions will support the company to fortify presence in the electrification and fuel cell markets for commercial vehicles. Lower operating working capital requirements along with increasing gross profits are driving the company’s free cash flow, which is supporting its investment in acquisitions, product and technology development strategies beside rewarding shareholders. It is also likely to gain from higher in-vehicle releases.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALSN. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $55,717,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,712,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,307,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after purchasing an additional 629,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,545,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 556,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $14,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

