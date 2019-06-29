Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMOT. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $569,771.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 260,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 78,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

