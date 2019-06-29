Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.56.

LNT opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,668,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

