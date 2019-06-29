AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of AB opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $795.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kate C. Burke sold 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $543,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 626,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 547,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 387,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

