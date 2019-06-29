Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $58,781.70 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $58,781.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,644.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Umesh Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Umesh Jain sold 3,692 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $122,611.32.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $698.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABTX. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.26 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

