Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 229,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 189,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,767. The company has a market cap of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.67. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

