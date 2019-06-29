Air Partner (LON:AIR) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

AIR stock opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.96. Air Partner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.40 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of $39.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Air Partner alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

In other news, insider Edmond Warner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,053.57). Also, insider Amanda Wills bought 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £4,843.80 ($6,329.28). Insiders bought a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,380 over the last three months.

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.