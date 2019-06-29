Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.
Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
