Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.22 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

