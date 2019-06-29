ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADDYY stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.