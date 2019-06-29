Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $55,319.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,658.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,919 over the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,302,000 after buying an additional 790,824 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter valued at about $9,015,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 17.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,133,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 102,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.