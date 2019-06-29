$66.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $66.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $66.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $59.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $245.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.50 million to $246.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.23 million, with estimates ranging from $274.59 million to $279.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 281,288.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. 413,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 858.60 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

