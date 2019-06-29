$56.65 Million in Sales Expected for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to post $56.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.16 million and the lowest is $56.13 million. Monotype Imaging reported sales of $60.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year sales of $248.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.14 million to $249.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $255.80 million, with estimates ranging from $254.47 million to $257.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

TYPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYPE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 590,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $695.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Monotype Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

