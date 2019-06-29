$24.19 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $24.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.49 million. AXT posted sales of $27.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $97.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.60 million to $99.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.91 million, with estimates ranging from $110.81 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million. AXT had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.96. 362,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,777. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $158.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AXT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AXT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,144,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

