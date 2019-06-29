$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,148. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30. Baxter International has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $82.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $465,135.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,008,593 shares of company stock worth $382,542,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,458,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,248,000 after acquiring an additional 806,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

