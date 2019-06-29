$17.04 Million in Sales Expected for I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to report sales of $17.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. I.D. Systems posted sales of $14.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year sales of $79.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.17 million to $96.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.43 million, with estimates ranging from $69.86 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

I.D. Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. I.D. Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $51,007.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,160 shares of company stock valued at $160,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in I.D. Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in I.D. Systems by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in I.D. Systems by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 362,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 286,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

