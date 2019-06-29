$152.95 Million in Sales Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will report $152.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.60 million and the highest is $157.86 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $139.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $567.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.49 million to $637.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $589.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $649.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of PEGI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. 1,665,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 370,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 495,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 229,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

