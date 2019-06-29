$140.10 Million in Sales Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will report $140.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year sales of $572.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.70 million to $573.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $667.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haymaker Acquisition.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of OSW remained flat at $$15.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.