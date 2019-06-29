$1.30 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.32. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.33% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 1,014,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $498,249.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.