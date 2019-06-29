$0.43 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.28.

RBA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 358,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,673. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,133,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after buying an additional 1,327,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,718,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 750,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,813,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

