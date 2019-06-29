$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,469,096,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,304 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,827.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 7,595,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,326. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.