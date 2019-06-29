$0.08 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at $154,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 1,518,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,629. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

