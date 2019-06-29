$0.08 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at $154,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 1,518,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,629. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.