-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CytRx’s earnings. CytRx reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytRx.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 1,076,287.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of CytRx worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,484. CytRx has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.16.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytRx (CYTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.