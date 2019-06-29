$0.05 EPS Expected for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Office Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Office Depot also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,988,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,370,000 after acquiring an additional 814,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,732,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,568,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 18.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,530,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,306,000 after buying an additional 4,049,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,121,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,632,000 after buying an additional 2,995,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 8,041,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,221. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

