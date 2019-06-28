ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,914,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 1,792,205 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.74.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market cap of $888.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

