ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,914,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 1,792,205 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.74.
ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market cap of $888.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.