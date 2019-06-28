Zebi Trading 31.3% Higher This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, OKEx and Koinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00305150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.01774783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

