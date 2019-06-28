Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “Buy”

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ decision to sell Canadian assets and focus on high-quality domestic renewable assets is expected to be accretive to its long-term goal. Its financial strength will provide assistance in completing capital projects and making accretive acquisitions. The contract to acquire 611 MW of renewable assets from Energy Resources will further expand its portfolio of renewable assets. The partnership’s units have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, the partnership’s prospects could be adversely impacted by natural gas price fluctuation, as it can lower the demand for new pipeline projects. Stringent rules, regulations, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds. Fluctuating weather conditions at times lower power productions from renewable sources. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEP. Barclays lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

