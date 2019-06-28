Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to “Hold”

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 321.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

