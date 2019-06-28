Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 2.23. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edap Tms stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

