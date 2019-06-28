Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

